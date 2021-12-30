East Siang win U-17 Boys State Level Subroto Cup and School Games Football Tournament

TEZU, 29 Dec: East Siang won the 9th U-17 Boys State Level Subroto Cup and School Games Football Tournament, defeating West Siang 4-3 via sudden death in a nail-biting final match at the Jubilee ground here in Lohit district on Wednesday.

The winning team will represent Arunachal in the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament.

East Siang, who remained undefeated throughout the tournament, came twice from behind to level the score 2-2 in the regulation time.

The match went to tie-breaker and then sudden death after the teams were tied in the regulation time.

Earlier, West Siang’s Tumto Kamgo opened the scoring through a penalty kick in five minutes, which was equalized by East Siang two minutes later (1-1). India Saroh netted the equalizer.

West Siang again took the lead in the 23rd minute with a goal scored by Marnya Bogo. However, the lead too was short-lived as East Siang again restored the parity within 30th minutes of the play (2-2). The goal was scored by Anatu Siram.

Marnya Bogo of West Siang was adjudged as the best player of the tournament, while Rajnath Doley of East Siang was declared as the best goalkeeper.

Lohit ZPC Dasulu Krisiko and Tezu ZPM Balong Tindiya were also present in the ground to witness the match.

Meanwhile, Capital Complex defeated West Siang 4-0 in the opening match of the 3rd U-17 Girls Subroto Cup and School Games Football Tournament at Jubilee ground.

In total, five matches were held on Wednesday.

In the second match, Lower Subansiri trounced Lower Dibang Valley 10-0 in a lopsided match.

At the IGCC ground, Leparada beat Namsai 2-1, while the match played between Upper Siang and Lohit ended in a 2-2 draw.

In the fifth match, Shi-Yomi grounded Papum Pare 6-0 at GHSS ground.