State to receive 90,000 doses of Covaxin for vaccination of children

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: The state will receive a total of 90,000 doses of Covaxin vaccines on Thursday for the upcoming nation-wide Covid-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years, beginning on 3 January next year.

This was informed by state Health Secretary P Partibhan on Wednesday.

The state has been allocated 98,000 vaccines by the center for the purpose and will receive the remaining eight thousand vaccines later.

“Our target population under the specific age-group is 98,000 and we are receiving 98,000 vaccines for the state,” the health secretary said.

The 90,000 doses of vaccines, which arrive on Thursday, will also be distributed to all the districts as per allocation.

According to the health department’s data, Papum Pare district, having a target population of 4,513 under

the age group of 15 to 18 years, will get 4,500 vaccines, while Naharlagun will receive 7,500 vaccines.

Here is the district-wise Covaxin allocation data: