Four sustain grievous injuries, several hurt as truck meets with accident

Staff Reporter

LIKABALI, 29 Dec: Four persons were grievously hurt while several others have received minor injuries after the pickup truck they were travelling in met with an accident near Pam village under Seren circle of Lower Siang district on Wednesday evening.

They were returning from a picnic near Pam village. No casualty has been reported till filing of this report.

Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Marto Riba has informed that the four persons who received grievous injuries have been referred to Dibrugarh, Assam for further treatment, a few have been sent to Pasighat, while others have been given first aid at nearby health centres in Arunachal and Dekapam in Assam.

“The accident occurred between 5 to 5.30 pm. On receipt of information, an ambulance was sent there. I am in touch with the DMO and the local medical officer of the area,” the DC informed.