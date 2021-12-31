Bureaucratic reshuffle effected

ITANAGAR, 30 Dec: The governor on 29 December ordered the transfer, posting and reallocation of 10 IAS and APCS officers.

WCD/SJETA Commissioner Padmini Singla has been given the additional charge of education commissioner, while Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok has been posted as the HPD secretary.

IT/SE special secretary Shashvat Saurabh has been posted as the Upper Siang deputy commissioner, and Upper Siang DC Taper Pada has been asked to report to the chief secretary for further posting.

While ANBY & ANKY MD Minga Sherpa has been posted as the Papum Pare DC, Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu has been posted as the education SPD.

Lower Dibang Valley DC KN Damo has been posted as the Tawang DC, and EE/PM special secretary Soumya Saurabh has been posted as the Lower Dibang Valley DC.

Pakke-Kessang ADC Tayek Pado has been elevated as the Pakke-Kessang DC.

Indigenous affairs director Tayi Taggu has been given the charge of the East Siang DC.