PWD highway engr dies in accident

ITANAGAR, 30 Dec: An engineer of the Ziro (Lower Subansiri) PWD highway division, identified as Sunil Kumar, met with a fatal accident on the Papu Nallah-Yupia road on Wednesday night and reportedly died on the spot.

Doimukh SDPO Bomken Basar informed the press that the vehicle which Kumar was driving hit an electric pole on the roadside.

“On receipt of information, a police team led by SI N Rama rushed to the spot. Unfortunately, he (Kumar) died on the spot. A case [No 76/21 u/s 279/304 (A) IPC] has been registered at the Doimukh police station and investigation has been launched,” he added.

As per information, Kumar was returning to Rono, Doimukh, where he used to reside, from Itanagar after attending a reception party.

All the legal formalities have been done and the body has been handed over for the last rites.

Meanwhile, Ziro PWD Highway Division EE Gyati Anda mourned Kumar’s demise.

“The staff of the office of the Ziro highway division, PWD, AP, expresses sincere sympathy to the bereaved family. The departed soul may rest in peace in heavenly abode,” the EE said in a release.