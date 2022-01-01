Photo exhibition, public campaign on AKAM conducted

CHIMPU, 31 Dec: A two-day ‘photo exhibition-cum-publicity campaign on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) and Covid-appropriate behaviour’, organized at the VKV here by the Itanagar Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), concluded on Friday.

During the programme, 138 Bn CRPF Commandant Sukhbir Singh appealed to the participants to familiarize themselves with the “revolutionary movements of India’s independence and cherish our hard-earned freedom by contributing towards nation-building.”

VKV Principal Dr RC Kakade said, “We got political independence in 1947, but we still need freedom from social evils like dishonesty and corruption.”

He emphasized on working honestly and with dedication to eradicate problems like nepotism, favouritism, dishonesty and corruption “for celebration of the mahotsav in true sense and move forward towards celebration of swarn mahotsav.”

Kakade also spoke about the sacrifices made by the nation’s freedom fighters for liberating the nation from the yoke of foreign rule.

Itanagar ROB Programme Head L Dawa and VKV teachers Nani Uku and Manoj Shah also spoke.

Prior to the photo exhibition, pre-publicity activities like theme-based essay writing and drawing competitions, oral communication and distribution of masks and publicity materials were conducted by the ROB.