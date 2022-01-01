ToT on PR system in Arunachal concludes

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: The State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj’s (SIRDPR) five-day state level training of trainers (ToT) programme on ‘PR system in Arunachal Pradesh’ for certified master resource persons, master trainers and other officials from Upper Subansiri, Kamle, Lower Subansiri and Kra Daadi districts concluded here on Friday.

The programme was aimed at training the participants on the SPICE model for devolution of powers to the panchayati raj institutions in the state.

During the programme, while Panchayati Raj Assistant Director Tapang Kopak presented an overview of the constitutional mandates of the PRIs, SIRDPR Deputy Director Likha Kiran conducted a session on the Sustainable Development Goals, the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), the SPICE model, DPDP, district planning committee, etc.

ArSRLM Chief Operating Officer Rakesh Srivastava explained “PRI-CBO convergence and its integration under GPDP and VPRP Plan under SPICE model,” and ArSRLM State Mission Manager Jeconia Islary and Programme Manager Tatar Mosi spoke about the livelihood activities under the ArSRLM, the aims and objectives of the DDU-GKY, job placement, etc.

SIRDPR Assistant Director SW Bagang spoke on the devolution of powers to the PRIs, constitutional provisions, etc, while SIRDPR Assistant Director Mihin Lali explained record maintenance of the proceedings of panchayats and funding sources of panchayat, with special reference to the Central Finance Commission Grants.

MGNREGA IT cell consultant Pabom Doyom conducted a session on various provisions and integration under the MGNREGA and other rural development programmes.

Course director Tamar Baki dwelt on the major objectives and salient features of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 1992, with reference to the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997 and Amendment Act, 2018; understanding the process of GPDP planning, and issues and challenges of GPDP.

The programme covered all 29 subjects, activities and resources devolved to the PRIs from all line departments as per the 11th schedule of the Indian Constitution. Thirty-seven certified master trainers took part in it.

Most of the participants said that the line departments do not participate in gram sabhas, and that the resources of the line departments have also not been converged for implementation of the GPDP.

Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Secretary Amarnath Talwade asked the master trainers to provide training at the district, block and GP levels, and to “prepare the action taken report of the gram sabhas and training programme, etc.”

SIRDPR Director Habung Lampung also spoke.