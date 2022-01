DEOMALI, 2 Jan: The Digboi battalion of the Spear Corps organized a football tournament here in Tirap district from 10 to 31 December to encourage and motivate the youths to maintain a healthy lifestyle and focus on physical and mental fitness.

Thirty-two teams, including four girls’ teams, participated in the tournament.

“The event conveyed the message of everlasting togetherness between the people of Arunachal and the Indian Army,” a defence release said.