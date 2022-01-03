K/Kumey to take on E/Kameng in final of U-17 Girls’ Subroto Cup

TEZU, 2 Jan: Kurung Kumey will take on East Kameng in the final of the 3rd U-17 Girls’ State Level Subroto Cup and School Games Football Tournament at Jubilee ground here in Lohit district on 4 January.

Kurung Kumey reached the final, beating Shi-Yomi 1-0 with the help of an extra-time goal scored by Yanu Pigyor in the first semifinal, while East Kameng eased past Lower Siang 3-0 in the second semifinal at Jubilee ground on Sunday.

Medang Rigam (16th minute) and Mechang Veo (18th & 64th minute) scored for East Kameng.

Kurung Kumey had entered into the semifinals, defeating Leparada 8-0, while East Kameng had beaten Capital Complex 2-0 in the quarterfinals played on Saturday.

Lower Siang and Shi-Yomi entered into the last four, defeating Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri 2-0 and 1-0, respectively.