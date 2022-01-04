Excise wing’s ‘e-Abkari’ project selected for e-governance award

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: The ‘e-Abkari’ project of the excise wing of the tax & excise department here has been selected for the 19th Computer Society of India Special Interest Groups e-Governance Awards for Excellence, 2021, under the ‘project’ category.

The award is to be presented at Allahabad (UP)-based Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology on 23 January.

The ‘e-Abkari’ project for the state’s excise wing was launched on 31 March, 2021, with technical backup from NIC Itanagar, in collaboration with NIC Kolkata. It can be accessed online at https://eabkari.arunachal.gov.in.

The motive behind the project is to provide ease of doing business and bring in transparency and revenue augmentation by plugging any chance of revenue leakage.

The services provided under the system are issuing of permits for import/transport of packaged liquor; issuing of permits for import/transport of extra neutral alcohol; registering of labels for packaged liquor; revalidating of import permit, hassle-free and secure collection of state excise fees, etc, through integration of the e-Payment gateway, digitization of the inventory of the licensees, real-time notifications through SMS and email, and digital archiving of documents and information with easy and error-free record maintenance.

This system provided its services even during the statewide second Covid lockdown without compromising on revenue collections.

“Till 31 December, the total number of online issue of import permit for foreign liquor is 2,898, transport permit for foreign liquor is 4,636, import permit for extra neutral alcohol is 289, and collection of its corresponding fees is Rs 52,82,54,544,” a release from the department stated.