Greenfield airport runway will be completed by Aug: AAI

HOLLONGI, 4 Jan: About 80 percent of the work for the runway of the under-construction greenfield airport here has been completed and the remaining work will be completed by August this year, Airports Authority of India (AAI) General Manager Dilip Sajnani told a team of the All Arunachal Pradesh Student’s Union (AAPSU) on Tuesday.

The team, led by AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai, visited the construction site of the airport to assess the progress and quality of the construction work.

“The ambitious project is a dream project of the frontier state since Arunachal is the only state that is to be connected

by airways and is missing in the country’s aviation map. The people of the state are eagerly waiting for its commencement and the deadline given by the state government for August 2022 needs to be fulfilled with all earnestness,” Dai said.