RIGA, 4 Jan: A total loan amount of Rs 17 lakhs was granted to 17 women SHGs of Riga circle in Siang district during a ‘mega credit camp’ organized here by the Riga branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) on 3 January.

Cheques for Rs 1 lakh each were given to the 17 SHGs by Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing, who promised to donate a motorcycle to the APRB branch, and urged the women SHG members to use the loan amount judiciously.

Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng, who was also present, highlighted “the importance of behavioural change for overall development of society” and appealed to the SHG members, GBs, panchayat members and others to conserve nature and support the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan.

APRB Chairman Deepak Gupta assured to “look for opening a customer service point and an ATM in Riga.”

Two best performing SHGs of Riga CD block were gifted sewing machines by the APRB chairman. He also distributed six solar lamps to the six best students of Riga to motivate them.

The ArSRLM’s DMMU DTC-FI Sandeep Dajangju also spoke. (DIPRO)