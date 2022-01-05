Spl KCC camp for farmers organized

MAHADEVPUR, 4 Jan: The animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development (AHV&DD) department organized a ‘special camp for kisan credit cards (KCC) for animal husbandry & fisheries farmers’ here in Namsai district on 4 January.

Besides livestock farmers from Lekang circle, the camp was attended by the LDM and the DDM of the NABARD, the DVO, and the Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) branch manager.

DVO Dr Keshab Sarmah said that the AHV&DD department aims to provide KCCs to all eligible animal husbandry, dairy and fishery farmers in the district, and to ensure that they get institutional credit.

“The farmers can get a credit limit of Rs 1.6 lakh on the KCC without any collateral. They have kept target to provide credit card facility to around 500 livestock farmers in Namsai,” he said. He also presented a brief on eligible farmers and the documents required to avail the facility.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy said that animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries activities play a significant role in generating farmers’ income, particularly the small and marginal farmers and women, besides providing cheap and nutritious food to many people.

“It is the need of the hour to provide reverential recognition to small and marginal farmers and women involved in animal husbandry activities in the state and meet their institutional credit requirement for working capital needs through KCC, so as to tap the potential of the sector and increase employment generation and income,” he said.

SBI LDM B Kaman informed that the bank requires proposals and some important documents in order to sanction loan. He, however, added that “the earlier defaulters will not get the KCC benefits.”

PNB branch manager Dangsam Songthing also spoke.