Annual skill mela held

TAWANG, 5 Jan: The annual skill mela cum sensitization rally 2021-22 was organized at New Zomkhang hall by the District Industries Centre, Tawang in collaboration with the district administration and Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Wednesday.

Addressing participants, DC in-charge Lobsang Tsering said that there are more scopes and opportunities in private companies, but those opportunities are missed due to lack of skills. He urged the participants to take the skill mela seriously as it provides plenty of opportunities as per one’s capacity, choice and skill.

Earlier, Deputy Director of Industries Tsering Drema informed that this annual event (mela) is held all over the state to provide a platform to the unemployed youths to get the opportunity to be trained as skilled workers and earn better incomes.

During the skill mela, the participants shall have the option to choose the profession as per their choice and get trained by vocational training providers for further placement in reputed companies and industries.

DySP Tawang Dr Thuptan Jambey also encouraged the school dropouts and unemployed graduates to take the opportunity of such skill melas.

A total of 115 participants were registered and one vocational training provider from Guwahati, Assam attended the annual skill mela at Tawang today.