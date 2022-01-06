Cancellation of tenders demanded

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: A Doimukh-based firm on Tuesday demanded cancellation of all the three tenders floated for procurement of teaching-learning materials/ equipment for 300 ECCE centers.

In a complaint submitted to the education commissioner cum SPD, Samagra Shiksha/ISSE, the firm M/S JE Enterprises claimed that date of opening of the tenders is not mentioned in the NIT.

Citing anomalies in the NITs, firm owner Nabam Tado said “All the three e-tenders have the same name and same reference number which we could not manage to differentiate between and could not manage to upload the documents on time.”

He said that there is no mention of tender paper/document fee.

Claiming that the corrigendum has been notified ‘so late’, Tado said “we could not get enough time to prepare for the tender documents.”

The corrigendum issued for all the three works are same and it does not make any sense of giving three corrigenda with same date and same reference number, the complaint letter said.