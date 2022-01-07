AIMSU seeks early compensation for project affected beneficiaries

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: The All Idu Mishmi Students Union (AIMSU) has sought early disbursement of compensation to the Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP)-affected beneficiaries.

In a letter addressed to the Dibang Valley deputy commissioner, the AIMSU requested that the compensation amount “be disbursed within a short period.”

The union claimed that although the compensation amount has been deposited, the amount has not been disbursed to the beneficiaries, adding: “the delay caused in disbursement of compensation is from the administration’s end.”

While there had been a legal tussle between interested parties (NHPC, some land affected beneficiaries, state govt), the High Court had directed the parties to amicably settle ‘dispute out of court’, the AIMSU said.

At the same time, some of the interested parties (other beneficiaries) had approached the High Court to receive the compensation amount as per legal provisions, and the High Court had passed an order to disburse the amount equally among all the project affected persons without discrimination as regards to their status of being a party in the court proceedings or not, and the criteria to follow is only with regard to being affected by the project and nothing else.

Saying that “there is blatant misuse of power and non-compliance of the High Court’s order to deprive the legitimate rights of the project affected beneficiaries,” the AIMSU said that in the event of non-compliance of its request, the union would have no other remedy, but “to go ahead, anytime, with a democratic movement for justice to the affected people and the community as a whole.”