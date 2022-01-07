Gov, Rijiju discuss developmental projects

ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju and Governor BD Mishra discussed developmental projects, including the Hollongi airport and the state university in Pasighat (East Siang), at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The governor, who inspected the Hollongi airport construction work in November last year, emphasized that, “along with the primary construction of the runway, the complementary structures and services like air traffic control tower, security organization, etc, must come up simultaneously.”

He added that the selection of personnel, including lady police officers, training of airport security personnel, and installation and use of security equipment and their billeting must be put in place at the earliest.

“The progress of the runway, security, power, water supplies, etc, is being closely monitored by our state government,” Mishra said, and urged Rijiju to expedite the commissioning of the Hollongi airport.

DGP RP Upadhyaya and Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil Naik were also present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)