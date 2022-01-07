NSCN IM accuses govt of failing to fulfill wishes of Naga people of TCL districts

OKING, 6 Jan: The NSCN (IM) has on Thursday, reiterated its previous statement accusing Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein of acting against the Naga people’s interest.

Earlier in September last year, the NSCN (IM) had issued a statement in social media dictating the legislators of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts to withdraw their support to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

It had come as a reaction to the issuance of a circular by Longding Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego informing the public about the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, deleting the term ‘Any other Naga tribe.’

In its recent statement, the outfit has accused Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein of “acting irresponsibly and failing to restore and fulfill the wishes of Naga people of TCL districts in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The NSCN (IM) further cautioned, “Unpleasant incidents would be borne by themselves as they deliberately ignored the outcry of the Nagas in Arunachal Pradesh. The long patience of positive response of the NSCN/ GPRN cannot be considered as weakness rather than humility.”

It went on to state that the “Naga MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh who failed to comply with recent statement shall be compelled and treated as anti-national.”