NAHARLAGUN, 7 Jan: Thirty-five sportspersons were selected by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre here in various disciplines, including boxing, karate, taekwondo and weightlifting, following the selection trials conducted from 9 to 11 December, 2021 for induction in residential and non-residential schemes.

The selected candidates need to collect their admission forms from 10 am to 4 pm from the SAI Training Centre, Naharlagun, informed a SAI release.