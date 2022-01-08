Union seeks re-floating of e-tenders

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: The All Papum Pare District Students’ Union has sought “immediate re-floating” of three e-tenders – No SS-40011/1/2021 (A), No SS-40011/l/2021 (B) and No SS-4Q011/l/2021 (C) – under the education department.

In a letter to the Samagra Shiksha (ISSE) commissioner here on Thursday, the union accused the education department of inviting e-tenders “without giving equal opportunity to the eligible local bidders for timely participation.”

“There are many loopholes in the standard bidding documents of NIT which have been done with deliberate intention to favour few individuals/groups/contractors,” the union alleged.

It demanded that the education commissioner direct the respective DCs and DDSEs of the state not to issue NOCs in favour of the suppliers/firms without properly verifying the quality and quantity of the materials “if supplied.”

The union said that, if the department fails to meet its demand, the union would be compelled to initiate legal action.