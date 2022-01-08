MEDP on bakery products begins

CHONGKHAM, 7 Jan: Thirty members of SHGs promoted by the ArSRLM’s block mission management unit (BMMU) are participating in a ‘Micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on food processing of bakery products’, which began here in Namsai district on Friday.

Sponsored by the NABARD, the programme is being conducted by the Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co Ltd, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

The participants will undergo training in making products such as cakes, pastries, muffins, cupcakes, donuts, buns, etc, and in the proper method of packaging and selling the products in the market.

“MEDPs are on-location skill development training programmes which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitate optimization of production activities by SHG members. The training programme has been arranged in such a way that women attendees can start their own ventures,” the NABARD informed in a release.

Addressing the participants, NOSAAP CEO Chau Athina Chauhai said that the programme would “empower rural women for better income and self-sustenance,” while ArSRLM cluster coordinator Jonjing Wangjen motivated the SHGs to “take up activities in serious manner for sustainable income generation and be competitive in market, especially in terms of pricing and quality.”

The branch managers of the SBI and the Bank of India spoke about the credit support available under the MSME for starting entrepreneurships.

Chongkham ZPM Chow Jennia Namchoom and NABARD DDM Kamal Roy also spoke.