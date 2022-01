YUTHEMBU, 7 Jan: Twenty-seven government departments provided their services to the public during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organized here by the Tawang district administration on Friday.

The villagers of Yuthembu, Namazing, Dungze, Kharsa, Marmang, Tsumrang and nearby hamlets availed the services provided by the departments. (DIPRO)