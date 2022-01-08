Skill development mela held

BOMDILA, 7 Jan: More than 150 students received counselling and registered themselves for different courses during a ‘Skill Development Mela’ organized here in West Kameng district on Friday.

Vocational training providers Assam Professional Academy, Jettwings Assam, and Zentek Welfare Society (West Kameng) described the programmes they offer and the registration processes.

Attending the event, DC (in-charge) Sang Khandu encouraged the participants and highlighted “the importance of skill development in an individual’s life.”

The industries deputy director, along with joint director (textile & handicraft) and the lead development manager briefed about student loan, the Mudra scheme, and the courses offered.

The Dirang-based ITI principal also spoke. (DIPRO)