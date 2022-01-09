DC inspects Bramakund Z-Arrowa BRO road

HAWAI, 8 Jan: Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang inspected the Bramakund Z-Arrowa BRO road on Saturday with BRO officers.

The existing road has a total length of 51 kms from Bramakund point to Arrowa Ram Mandir via TB road, and the new road is only 19.5 kms long. BT has been done up to 14 kms and WBM has been done up to 18 kms.

Currently, a 1.5 km stretch near the Arrowa Mandir is under construction, and is expected to be completed by the end of February.

The road will be open for traffic by 31 March. (DIPRO)