LONGDING, 8 Jan: A house was burnt to ashes in a fire incident that occurred in Senua village in Longding district in the early morning of 8 February.

The fire was caused by an electric short-circuit. There was no injury or casualty.

Longding DC (in-charge) Gyamar Amte, along with officials from the disaster management department visited the affected family and provided immediate relief to them. (DIPRO)