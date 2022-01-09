Rai advises edn dept to focus on NEP

ITANAGAR, 8 Jan: Outgoing education commissioner Niharika Rai advised the department to focus on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 “to bring a new high in the education system in the state.”

Attending a farewell function organized by the education department here on 7 January, Rai expressed regret that she could not complete the policies and programmes which were to be undertaken in the department during her short assignment as she was assigned more workload in other departments, as well.

She, however, said that she would be available for any guidance, if required, in the future.

Offering best wishes to the outgoing commissioner, Education Minister Taba Tedir expressed appreciation for her “untiring efforts to improve the quality of education during her tenure as the commissioner,” and expressed hope that she would work with the same spirit in the future too.

Several officers and officials of the department also spoke.

Among others, Mission Shiksha Director Sachin Rana, Higher & Technical Education Director Alik Jongkui and Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu attended the function. (DIPRO)