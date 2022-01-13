Drug dealer apprehended

LONGDING, 13 Jan: A joint team of the Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles and the Pongchau police apprehended a drug dealer from Pongchau in Longding district on Wednesday.

The dealer, who was in possession of four packets containing 41.25 gms of brown sugar worth Rs 8,25,000 and sales proceeds of Rs 1,000, was allegedly involved in transhipping brown sugar in bulk from Khamka village in Myanmar to Kunnu village and selling them to various individuals in Pongchau village and Longding town.

The drug dealer, along with the seized contraband and cash, were handed over to the Pongchau police on 12 January for further investigation. (DIPRO)