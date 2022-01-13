DC asks health dept to ‘resolve discrepancy’ in updating vaccination status

TAWANG, 13 Jan: Tawang DC (in-charge) Lobsang Tsering has asked the DMO and the DRCHO to “resolve the discrepancy in percentage of vaccination in the district,” saying that “the data doesn’t match with the reflected data on portal and target given by higher authority.”

Addressing a meeting with the members of the District Task Force on Immunization (DTFI) here on Thursday, the DC said that, according to head count, Tawang district has covered almost 99 percent of the public under the Covid vaccination campaign but the same data is not visible on the portal.

He instructed the DDSE and the CDPO to ensure that all eligible children in the 15-18 age group gets vaccinated, even though the schools are closed in view of the surge in Covid infections.

DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema sought cooperation from all, saying that “immunization programme is the most important component of health system and we need to work seriously on it.”

During the meeting, which was also attended by DDSE Hridhar Phuntsok, CDPO Dondup Pema, MOs and other members of the DTFI, presentations on how to re-conduct headcount of the beneficiaries and the dropouts prior to the National Immunization Day on 23 January were made. (DIPRO)