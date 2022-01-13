Free treatment for the poor

It is appreciable that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) and the Arunachal government for free emergency healthcare services to patients.

According to the MoU, which was signed recently, the National Health Mission will provide required funds for comprehensive management of emergency services to RKMH for a period of one year, which may be further extended, depending on the decision of the Centre.

With the signing of the MoU, it is expected that emergency healthcare services in the hospital will be strengthened. The government should also extend such partnership with other willing hospitals in the capital.

The RKMH caters to a large number of poor patients, and because of the sheer number of patients, the funds, as well as human resources, are stretched thin.

Under the MoU, however, patients requiring expensive and specialized treatment and high-end investigations will still have to pay from their pockets.

As most of the patients in the hospital are from financially weak backgrounds, there should be provision for free treatment for all those who are not in a position to pay.