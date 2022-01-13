State govt and RKMH sign MoU for free emergency healthcare services

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) and the state government for provision of free emergency healthcare services to patients.

As per the MoU, which was signed on Wednesday, the National Health Mission will provide required funds for comprehensive management of emergency services to RKMH for a period of one year, extendable, subject to approval from the central government.

The hospital will provide round-the-clock casualty and emergency services, including trauma (accident, injury, poisoning etc.), burn, obstetrics complications, snake and animal bites, acute cardiac emergencies, cerebrovascular disease, minor operations, essential basic and emergency laboratory services.

It will also provide all basic and emergency medicines, laboratory tests, including clinical hematology, biochemistry, like kidney and liver function tests and certain serology tests, like urine, pregnancy and hepatitis free-of-cost to patients at the accidents and emergency department.

Patients requiring expensive and specialized treatment and high-end investigations will be chargeable as per the existing rates of the hospital.