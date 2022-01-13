Capital DC seeks cooperation of all to neutralize bandh call, internet suspended

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: Capital Itanagar Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Talo Potom has sought the cooperation of all stakeholders, including the public, to neutralize the 36 hours bandh call proposed by the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA).

The organisation has called 36 hours Itanagar bandh starting from 13 January seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. It has accused the chief minister of corruption which the government spokesperson has termed as vague and baseless.

The administration has vide an executive order already declared the 36-hour bandh call ‘illegal’ and has directed the said organization to refrain/ desist from enforcing the proposed bandh.

A series of meetings were also convened by the DC with the corporators, ZPMs, SP and his team, all executive magistrates deployed and the representatives of market welfare associations of Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, Banderdewa, ACCI, AAPPTF and others.

The DC has further appealed to the residents of the Capital Complex to “go fearlessly about their normal routine life” during the proposed bandh call period.

Briefing the press, the DC informed that the executive members of ANYA were called to his office on Tuesday and were requested to call off/cancel the proposed bandh call. However, it was informed in the evening that ANYA has decided to move forward with the bandh call.

Later, an order under Section 3 of Arunachal Pradesh Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act, 2014 was issued to the SP to detain the illegal bandh callers as a preventive measure.

The DC informed that one of them has already been arrested and produced before the DC and detained for judicial custody for 12 days. He further said efforts are on to arrest the rest of the illegal bandh callers.

Assuring that adequate security measures have been made by the district administration, the DC informed that over 50 magistrates have been deployed covering every sector, who have been directed to make immediate arrest of those involved in the illegal bandh call.

He also informed that necessary instructions have been passed on to suspend the mobile internet services, including Wi-Fi to prevent occurrence of serious law and order problems.

He informed that all the elected representatives viz corporators, ZPMs and the market welfare associations, ACCI and others have expressed their full cooperation and assured that district administration would provide protection to the shops during the proposed bandh period.

Earlier, SP Nyelam Nega also briefed about the security arrangement in the entire Capital Complex. (DIPRO and ATNS)