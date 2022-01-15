SBI branch temporarily shut

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 14 Jan: Miao ADC Sunny K Singh has ordered closure of the SBI branch here in Changlang district for three days, from 13-15 January, in view of the detection of three Covid positive cases in the bank on 12 January.

The decision on reopening of the

bank will be taken after testing every bank staffer on 16 January. However, ATM and CDM services will continue functioning as usual.

Meanwhile, in view of the sudden increase in Covid-19 cases in Miao township and adjoining areas, the ADC has directed all the heads of departments and the owners of various private establishments and services to get their staffs tested for Covid-19 fortnightly from 13 January onwards and submit the reports to the ADC office.