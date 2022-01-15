Budget session  from 31 Jan to 8 Apr

NEW DELHI, 14 Jan: The budget session of Parliament will commence on 31 January with the address of the president to both the Houses, and conclude on 8 April, sources said on Friday, citing recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

The union budget will be presented on 1 February.

The economic survey is likely to be tabled on 31 January after the president’s address, the sources said.

The first part of the session would conclude on 11 February.

After a month-long recess, the part two of the session would begin from 14 March and conclude on 8 April, the sources said.

The recess allows department-related parliamentary committees to examine budgetary allocations made to their respective ministries.

During part one of the session, campaigning for phase one of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections would be in full swing for which votes will be cast on 10 February.

When the two Houses meet after recess on 14 March, the results of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur would be out.

The counting is on 10 March for all the five states. (PTI)