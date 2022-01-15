Taggu takes charge as E/Siang DC

PASIGHAT, 14 Jan: APCS officer Tayi Taggu took charge as the East Siang deputy commissioner here on 13 January.

Interacting with the officers and staff of the office, Taggu stressed on the implementation of e-Office at the earliest, saying that “the digital monitoring mechanism of e-Office increases accountability and responsibility at all levels and brings positive changes in government office functioning.”

He sought support from all departments in implementing e-Offices in the district. (DIPRO)