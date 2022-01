ITANAGAR, 15 Jan: The Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Celebration Committee, Palin-2022 has appealed to the DCs of all the 25 districts to exempt the government employees from Kra Daadi district from attending office during the 50th year of Nyokum Yullo celebration period.

In a letter addressed to the DCs, the committee said that the golden jubilee Nyokum Yullo will be celebrated in Palin from 1 to 28 February.