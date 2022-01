HANOKO, 15 Jan: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki inaugurated the office of the Niichi zilla parishad member (ZPM) here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

This is the first ZPM office in the district which has been made functional without any financial support from the government.

The minister expressed appreciation for the initiative of Niichi ZPM Punyo Kathe in establishing the office. Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang and ZPC Likha Sangchhore also spoke. (DIPRO)