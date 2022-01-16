Ethnographic fieldwork conducted

ITANAGAR, 15 Jan: Forty-two BA anthropology 5th semester students of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), led by DNGC Anthropology Department Head Dr Ratna Tayeng, on Saturday completed a 14-day ethnographic fieldwork at Bulla village in Lower Subansiri district.

The anthropological team also conducted a cleanliness drive in the village on 14 January. It was attended by, among others, Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang, Bulla village HGB Nani Hanya and ZPMs Subu Lento, Nani Laji Jalyang and Ngilyang Rika.