ANYA defers proposed bandh

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 17 Jan: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Monday deferred the 48-hour capital bandh it had announced it would enforce from 18 January.

The association had announced the bandh as the second phase of its agitation against the government, and to press its demand for the release of its detained members, including its vice president and general secretary.

Speaking to reporters in the premises of the Itanagar Capital Region deputy commissioner’s office here, ANYA president Byabang Joram said that the association is deferring the bandh but not calling it off until its demands are met.

“We are just deferring the bandh call, not calling it off. Our agitation will continue,” said Joram, adding that the ICR DC gave assurance that the remaining ANYA members would be released by Tuesday.

“After all the detained members are released, the association will hold a meeting regarding further steps to be taken,” Joram said.

Earlier in the day, 20 ANYA members who had been detained temporarily under Section 15 of the National Security Act, 1980 were released.

On 10 December, 2021, the ANYA had alleged that there were several charges of corruption against Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and had demanded that he resign from his position. The association had submitted a representation to the state government, serving a 15-day ultimatum, seeking clarification on the allegations.

It had served a week’s time, demanding the same, on 30 December, after the state government had failed to issue any clarification on the allegations.

The ANYA had then enforced a 36-hour capital bandh on 13 January.