Gov, CM discuss developmental issues

ITANAGAR, 17 Dec: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu discussed various issues relating to development, law and order, and management of Covid-19 in the state, at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

They also discussed starting the state university in Pasighat (East Siang) and general improvement in the education sector in the state.

Besides emphasizing on close monitoring and unhindered progress of all developmental projects in the state, Mishra stressed on speedy construction of roads in view of the limited rain-free working months in the state.

He expressed serious concern over the disruption of normal life due to frequent agitations and bandhs, and appealed to the people to “not resort to such agitations which badly affect the daily wage earners, school-going children and the poor people.”

The governor also expressed concern over the resurgence of Covid-19 and advised the people to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour. (Raj Bhavan)