CM stresses on maximum coverage under central insurance schemes

ITANAGAR, 17 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday emphasized on maximum coverage of beneficiaries under the three insurance schemes launched by the central government – the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Chairing an e-Pragati meeting virtually with all deputy commissioners, Khandu said, “The common masses, especially in rural areas, are not aware of the schemes and benefits each provide,” and asked the DCs to take advantage of Sarkar Aapke Dwar camps to create awareness on these schemes.

“For the rural poor, these insurance schemes will be much beneficial as these can be availed free or at a very low premium. We need to take these schemes to villages and enrol as many beneficiaries as possible,” Khandu said.

He also stressed on enrolling as many beneficiaries as possible under the state government flagship scheme, the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana.

“Reaching out to the needy is your responsibility. Take regular review meetings on all such welfare schemes with concerned departments and reach the saturation point as soon as possible,” he told the DCs.

Referring to the target of 28 February for the implementation of shortlisted schemes, Khandu said he would review the status of each scheme, district-wise, in the next e-Pragati meeting, to be held after the Statehood Day.

Speaking on the current status of the Covid pandemic against the backdrop of the Omicron variant, the CM directed the DCs to “act independently as per emerging situation” in their respective districts. He urged them to refer to the SOPs circulated by the state disaster management authority and the health department, and also the guidelines drawn by the ICMR, in dealing with any emerging situation.

Stating that, though the new Covid variant is extremely transmissible, it is not yet life-threatening, Khandu, however, emphasized that vaccination is the only way forward.

He directed the DCs to constantly monitor the vaccination drives and inoculate all eligible persons as per the recent order of the central government.

“It has been proved that vaccination is the only reason that this Omicron is not life-threatening. Therefore it should be our endeavour to vaccinate all our eligible citizens, including those in the age group of 15 to 18 years,” he said.

Khandu urged the DCs of the districts where the percentage of vaccination is still

low to “take regular reviews and ascertain the causes for the low percentage and work on it.”

The CM reviewed the status of several schemes and projects, including DBT, especially in the SJETA and education departments, besides the Atal Pension Yojana, the Prime Minister Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, ‘one nation, one ration’, Aadhaar seeding count, identification of obsolete laws, rules and regulations, the National Education Policy, the NIPUN Bharat Mission, education in mother tongues, draft state curriculum framework, etc. (CM’s PR Cell)