Have provided info sought by authorities, waiting for missing Arunachal youth’s return: Upper Siang officials

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: Two days after Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao said that a youth has been abducted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from Siyungla area of Upper Siang district, officials in the district said they have provided all information sought by the higher authorities and are waiting for the 17-year-old’s return.

Miram Taron, a native of Zido village in the district, was allegedly kidnapped on 18 January from a jungle in Siyungla area, where he had gone hunting along with his friend Johny Yaying (27), Upper Siang DC Shaswat Saurabh stated.

Saurabh also said that he has found out from Yaying that it was almost dark when the Chinese soldiers surrounded them in Siyungla area, near Bishing village.

“While Yaying managed to escape, Taron’s whereabouts are yet to be established. As the area of operation falls under the jurisdiction of the Indian Army, the matter will be dealt with at a higher level. We have given all information to the higher authorities,” he said.

Bishing is the last Indian village near the Sino-Indian border, located along the left bank of the Siang river. The village is around 260 kms from Yingkiong, the district headquarters.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that the external affairs ministry has already initiated diplomatic talks with China to bring the youth home.

“I am very optimistic that the boy will be released in a few days,” Khandu said.

State Congress MLA and former union minister Ninong Ering has also appealed to the Centre to ensure the safe return of Taron.

“We have nothing to do with China and both the ministries of external affairs and defence should take immediate and appropriate action, so as to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future,” Ering said.

China’s foreign ministry, however, on Thursday stated that it was not aware of any such incident, while maintaining that the PLA controls the borders and cracks down on “illegal entry and exit activities.”

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has asked the Centre to immediately come out with a proper mechanism to end the repeated abduction of the state’s youths by the Chinese army.

“China has always been a threat to our country, especially to Arunachal Pradesh. The BJP-led government at the Centre should stop giving verbal assurances and adopt a practical approach when it comes to ensuring the safety, security and territorial integrity of Arunachal Pradesh,” APCC working president Bosiram Siram said.

In September 2020, five youths were allegedly abducted by the Chinese army from Sera 7 area of Nacho in Upper Subansiri district.

Nacho is the last administrative circle of the district along the McMahon Line.

The Indian Army had then sent a hotline message to its Chinese counterpart, to which the latter had on 8 September responded and confirmed that the missing youths were found on their side. The youths were handed over to the Indian Army a few days later.

Arunachal shares a 1,129-km-long border with China. (PTI)