16-month-old baby succumbs to Covid-19

ITANAGAR, 21 Jan: A 16-month-old child succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at the DCH in Chimpu on Friday.

The child had been referred to the DCH from RK Mission Hospital here.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday reported 532 Covid-19 positive cases, of whom 281 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 181 positive cases, followed by 49 cases in Lower Dibang Valley and 45 cases in Tirap.

With 63.4 percent, Papum Pare reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

A total of 132 patients were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

Currently, the state has 2,660 active cases, with 2,592 of them in home isolation.