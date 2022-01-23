Field day for farmers organized

PODUMONI, 22 Jan: Nineteen farmers took part in a ‘field day-cum-farmers’ scientist interaction programme’ organized here by the Namsai KVK from 21-22 January.

A demonstration of the performance of pheromone traps in management of fruit fly in pumpkins was also organized for the farmers. “For the first time, pheromone traps installation has been done in Namsai district for pumpkin crops,” the KVK informed in a release.

Plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora presented a brief on the use and benefit of pheromone traps for controlling fruit fly in pumpkins, and explained the role of pheromone traps in organic farming.

On the second day, honey boxes were installed in the farmers’ fields under the supervision of KVK Head Dr D Sasmal, as part of the Honeybee Mission. Fifty boxes of bee colonies and accessories were also distributed among the farmers of Kungsung, Namsai and Podumoni villages.