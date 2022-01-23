Trg in handicraft, carpet weaving imparted

MIAO, 22 Jan: Thirty rural unemployed women of TR Camp area participated in a training programme on ‘handicraft and carpet weaving’, which concluded here in Changlang district on Saturday.

The programme was sponsored by the NABARD’s Arunachal Pradesh regional office and conducted by NGO Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT).

On the concluding day, Choephelling Tibetan Service Cooperative Society (CTSCS) Ltd secretary Tenzing Rabjor dwelt on the history of carpet weaving and its initiation in the Tibetan society. He informed that this is the first time that the TR Camp Carpet Weaving Centre has received a grant from the NABARD for training.

Among others, Miao EAC Namrata Tiwari, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy, Miao TSO Dorjee Rinzin, BLCCT president Chandan Prasad, and CTSCS chairman Tashi Dhondup attended the concluding function.

Certificates and kits were later provided to the trainees.