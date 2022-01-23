Input distribution prog held

MOPAKHAT, 22 Jan: The Longding KVK, led by its Head (in-charge) A Kirankumar Singh, organized a ‘Demonstration-cum-input distribution programme’ at Mopakhat village on Saturday, benefitting 15 cattle farmers.

During the programme, the proper method of establishing a vermicomposting unit, using vermibeds, was demonstrated, and vermibeds and tarpaulins for roof were distributed to the farmers.

Singh listed out the materials which can be used for vermicomposting, and apprised the farmers of the dos and don’ts during the process.

“As the demand for vermicompost is increasing day by day in the Kanubari area, the venture of vermicomposting will be a successful and income generating enterprise in order to improve the farmers’ livelihood,” Singh said.