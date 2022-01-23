Health and hygiene kits distributed

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: Around 1,000 women across the Itanagar Capital Region and Papum Pare districts were provided with health and hygiene kits by the Arunachal Pradesh Charitable Task (APCT) on Friday.

The kits, containing facemasks, sanitizer bottles, hand and face wash, ORS packets, Vitamin C and paracetamol tablets, and sanitary pads were distributed free of cost to help the women stay safe from the ongoing surge of Covid-19 and maintain personal hygiene.

The kits were sponsored by Sewa International, a volunteer organization which helps Seva Bharati and other organizations in India in taking up such projects free of cost.

APCT secretary Tumge Lollen, who led the distribution programme, informed that more such kits will be distributed in other parts of the state soon.