Supply of essential commodities discussed

TATO, 22 Jan: A meeting on regular supply of essential commodities was chaired by Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi here on Saturday.

Various aspects of food and civil supply, such as irregular supply of ration items, including PMGKAY rice, in the district, streamlining of the issuance of ration cards, profit margin of the FPS owners, and effective and timely transportation of ration items in the district were discussed in the meeting.

All the queries placed by the attending panchayat members, GBs and members of the public were answered. However, the absence of the carriage contractor, who is solely responsible for transportation of food items to the far-flung border areas, was felt.

DFCSO Minli Tato outlined the activities being carried out for streamlining the PDS system in the district.

Monigong ADC Sadung Gyadu, Tato EAC (in-charge) Habung Moda, panchayat members, FPS owners, GBs and others attended the meeting. (DIPRO)