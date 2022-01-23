Cycling expedition organized

ZIRO, 22 Jan: A cycling event, themed ‘Ziro Expedition’, organized jointly by the Itanagar Cycling Club and the Lakhimpur (Assam) Cycling Club concluded here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

Twelve cyclists took part in the event. They were Rinchin Thungon, Dani Sarling, Pei Ijum Gadi, Biki Nodi and Kago Mobin (all 13 years old), Vitthal Bhosale (four-time Maharashtra state MTB champion), Luis Mili and Prasujyo Gogoi from Lakhimpur, and four female cyclists, namely, Marngam Lomi, Ibi Lollen, Yory Gangkak and Ipi Bam.

The first day’s ride, from Itanagar to Ziro, was dedicated to “Assam-Arunachal friendship and to promote and strengthen peace, harmony and brotherhood among both the states,”

the Arunachal Cycling Club informed in a release.

On the second day, the cyclists covered 50 kms in Ziro and toured the Apatani villages and important tourist attractions of the Ziro valley, and the third day’s ride was from Ziro to Itanagar.