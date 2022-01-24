Look into operation of private varsities

In a disturbing report, the Tirap Changlang Longding and Namsai Students’ Union, Rajiv Gandhi University on Saturday alleged that the degrees offered in BSc agriculture and BSc horticulture by the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), Namsai is not being accepted for admission by central universities, including Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh. Reportedly, the AUS is not affiliated with the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), New Delhi, and therefore cannot offer BSc agriculture and horticulture courses. The nature of the allegation is very serious and it needs a proper investigation.

The future of students is at stake and the state government cannot remain mute to the whole scenario. A high-level committee should be constituted immediately to conduct an inquiry into the allegation. How can a private university start offering professional courses without getting properly recognized? This is a serious breach of the laid down norms. There are many private universities operating in the state. It is time that the state government looked into their operation. They should not be allowed to play with the future of students. Now many students are facing trouble as they are not able to get admission for higher studies after completing their BSc agriculture and horticulture from the AUS. This has put a serious question mark over their future. Who will take the responsibility for this mess? The matter needs urgent investigation. The people responsible for messing up the future of students should be strictly punished.