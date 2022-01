LHALUNG, 23 Jan: A large number of villagers benefitted from a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organized at Lhalung village by the Shi-Yomi district administration on Sunday.

The hydropower executive engineer visited the 300 kw Sirikorong hydel (Phase II), close to the village.

Meanwhile, the Jakli Regiment of the Indian Army has built a school building here under its Operation Samaritans. (DIPRO)